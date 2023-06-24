Flights to Kazakhstan, Tech Nomads, Mango Diplomacy & More, ft. Amb. Yerzhan Kistafin ​

In conversation with Usama Nizamani on InferTalks, Amb. Yerzhan Kistafin, the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, talks about protests and subsequent reforms in Kazakhstan, the country’s efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investments, efforts to attract tech talent from the region and internationally, connectivity between Central and South Asia, the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and more.

Chapters:



00:42

Intro

00:58 How have fire forests affected Pakistan, what is Kazakhstan doing to cope with it and can Kazakhstan and Pakistan cooperate to deal with climate change issues?

09:33 What can Pakistan and Kazakhstan do to tap connectivity and integration opportunities. What are new opportunities for the business community?

15:35 Would direct flights be expanded to Karachi and Islamabad in the next short term?

18:21 Can Kazakhstan and Pakistan use respective currencies or an alternative currency for bilateral trade?

21:17 Can there be pathways to integrate connectivity between national connectivity projects with other countries in the region, such as Nur Zhoyl, CPEC and those under CAREC?

25:33 How can business community, Gen-Z, and digital nomads can benefit from tech sector in Kazakhstan?

29:45 What are your expectations of Pakistan to attract business community from Kazakhstan, and what does Kazakhstan need to do?

30:30 What about specific regulatory frameworks?

32:29 Which businesses in particular can make investment in Pakistan?

33:39 What bottlenecks need to be ironed out at both ends to kickstart investments from Kazakh and Pakistani businesses in each other’s countries?

35:22 How does Kazakhstan look to work with regional countries to ward off a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the threat of terrorism?

38:53 What efforts is Kazakhstan taking for humanitarian relief in Afghanistan?

39:51 Can Pakistan and Kazakhstan carry out exchange of entertainment comment between each other?