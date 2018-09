Bangladesh may not come under attack by anyone in present scenarios, but things can change at any times.Plus even if not outright attack, Bangladesh may subjected to intimidation by neighboring countries on various issues. The truth is Bangladesh sits on a neighborhood where all countries take armed forces quite seriously.Why they would take armed forces seriously if they do not believe in sorting things out by military forces? So Bangladesh can not and should not live in a fool's paradise of a false sense of security. Ukraine also thought, nobody is going to attack them, specially when under Budapest memorandum, all the great powers promised Ukraine's territorial integrity.So Ukraine allowed rusting their armed forced until Crimea happened. The steep prizes of that mistake they are paying very dearly now in Donbas front line.

