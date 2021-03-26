Flight lands at Saidu Sharif airport after 17 years

Published March 27, 2021

DIGNITARIES alight from the PIA aircraft after it landed at the Saidu Sharif airport. — APP





SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that resumption of flights to Saidu Sharif after 17 years was an achievement of the government as it was a longstanding desire of the people of Swat valley.

He was addressing the elders of Swat after the inaugural flight landed at Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, PIA’s chief executive officer Arshad Malik, MNA Saleemur Rehman and MPAs from Swat were present on the occasion.



In 1994, the airport was briefly seized by the Tehreek Nifaz Shariat-i-Muhammadi, but security forces took control of it after a clash with the banned outfit. The airport was closed temporarily in 2002 when Pakistan International Airlines suspended its flights.



Moreover, due to insurgency in Swat from 2006 to 2009 the airport could not be made functional.



Following the public demand, the federal government decided to reopen the airport in 2014; however, after a test flight the same year the airport could not be made operational due to unknown reasons.

