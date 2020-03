I’m not a 100% sure, hence the question mark in the title.but over the last 4-5 years there have been business deals made between Pakistan and China, which I welcome, as along as they are done keeping the interest of the local fishing community, fish stocks, and fair and full royalties to the Pakistani Government. They key issue is that companies, Chinese or any others need to not damage relations between China and Pakistan for the sake of their own profit. This can make it more difficult for Chinese and the Pakistani government to implement and operate other business in Pakistan. This could also endanger Chinese lives, and damage OBOR as a whole, because CPEC is one if not they flagship project of OBOR. Look how much the west uses the Sri Lanka port issue against China. China and Pakistan need to be careful not to allow an issue to develop that enemies of both nations could exploit.