Flawed India-built South East Queensland trains overhauled

Queensland's government has finished overhauling the first of 75 New Generation Rollingstock trains after they arrived from India five years ago, plagued with problems.

The trains were part of a $4.4 billion program to add extra capacity on key train lines throughout South East Queensland but due to their poor design they failed to meet disability standards and could not be used.



The public transport debacle was blamed on bureaucratic mistakes and the transport minister now says any new train orders will be made domestically.



The necessary upgrades include more priority seating, better signage with braille, two bathrooms instead of one and a number of other modifications to assist those with disabilities.



Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said, “to bring them up to disability standards is $335 million to fix 75 trains”.

“We expect it will be 2024 [or] 2025 before we get the 75th train finalised and done”.

This is Indian "Quality" what a shit hole India is, can't even build trains, but then again in India they don't believe in sanitation.