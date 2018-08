Very cool. An interesting way of doing it by laying down like that and having all the items displayed in that manner. Much easier to see all the different stuff. First one of the regular police has some interesting items I don't recognize. Besides the radar gun at the top left, wondering what's in the case directly to the right of that radar gun and the other case directly below it. Maybe a drug-testing kit and/or a medical rescue/revival kit as well. Looks like possibly a tourniquet below that (white thread-like item) and I notice also quite a bit of mace and pepper spray but no tazer or stun gun for the regular cops, only the anti criminal unit seems to get those.



Here you'll see the majority of regular cops with tazers, particularly the yellow ones. I like the forensic display. You don't see that very often.



What is the standard issue pistol for French police, Vergennes?

