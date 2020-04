This is a good read. Should put things in perspective for just about everyone.

Flankers vs Gripens: What Happened at the Falcon Strike 2015 Exercise?

BVR missile: AIM-120 missile – 80km range versus RVV-AE missile – 50km range

Radar: 160km range, track 10 targets versus 120km range, track 10 targets

Radar cross section: 1.5-2m2 versus 10-12m2

Simultaneous target engagement: 4 versus 1

Electronic warfare systems: 1 internal and 2 external podded systems versus 1 external podded system

Towed decoy: present versus not present

Decoys: flares and chaff versus flares and chaff

Warning systems: radar warning and missile launch warning and missile approach warning versus radar warning and missile approach warning

Datalinks: 2 versus 1

Night vision: present versus not present

G limit: +9/-2 versus +8/-2

Engine thrust: “capable” versus “strong”

Avionics systems: “strong” versus “average”

Sustained performance/turn rate: “capable” versus “strong”

Instantaneous performance/turn rate: “strong” versus “average”

WVR missile: AIM-9L missile -“capable” versus R-73 missile-“strong”

Helmet mounted display/sight (HMD/S): “strong” versus “capable”

Combat radius: 900 km versus 1500 km

Air to air refueling: present versus not present

Payload: 6 tons versus 4 tons

Aircraft role: air to air and air to surface and reconnaissance versus air to air only

Gripen-C enjoys a massive advantage in BVR capability as well as electronic warfare, communications, datalinking and situational awareness, while also enjoying the benefits of a more modern avionics architecture and cockpit.

Both aircraft featured their own strengths in different domains of kinematic performance.

Su-27 benefits from greater engine thrust, and a WVR missile with greater high off boresight capability paired with an HMS