Flagship PN drill Shamsheer-i-Bahr begins

Shamsheer-i-Bahr VIII is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior to being incorporated in naval strategy. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy Twitter
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-i-Bahr VIII commenced here on Monday.
Described as the flagship drill of the navy, Shamsheer-i-Bahr VIII is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior to being incorporated in naval strategy.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as chief guest. He was received by Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.
Later, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Javaid lqbal presented the overview of the war game, outlining objectives and concepts set forth for demonstration during the exercise. He highlighted that the war game would comprise participation of the tri-services and government ministries.
Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief highlighted that Pakistan is facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitate external vigilance and strong resolve.
He emphasised that the unresolved Kashmir issue remains the flash point between Pakistan and India. Indian heavy-handed policies in the occupied valley and attempt to enforce fascist control over it have serious implications towards security in South Asia and the world at large.
The naval chief underscored the significance of war games in military planning process. He appreciated the thought-provoking presentations by force commanders, which would help in crystallising plans to enhance maritime security of Pakistan.
The naval chief reiterated Pakistan’s increasing relevance against the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and operationalisation of Gwadar Port. He highlighted that merchant traffic to/from Gwadar Port will increase and so will the responsibility of Pakistan Navy to ensure unhindered flow of traffic in the country’s waters.
He stressed upon the fact that the economic well-being of Pakistan is tied with the freedom to use the seas for trade. Therefore, the prosperity of the country’s people is intrinsically linked to the security of the Sea Lines of Communication.
The event was attended by armed forces officers, besides bureaucrats and representatives of federal ministries.
Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2021
