What's new

Flabbergasting: Freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra's family continues to boycott him after so many decades of independence

S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
347
0
139
Country
India
Location
India
Freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra's family was a loyalist of British colonial government in India. His family had disowned him after (or even before?) Dhingra assassinated Curzon Wyllie.

Now the flabbergasting information is that his family continues to disown him even now after passing of so many decades after independence. Why is that family doing this? What's in their mind? What's their thinking?

In independent India, usually families of such freedom fighters take pride and bask in the glory. But Dhingra's family is not doing so. They still don't want to be associated with him.

My guess is that it may affect their prospects of getting visas to Western countries. That's why...

Or could it be that the media is spreading misinformation that his family is continuing the boycott?

Screenshot below for reference.

IMG_20221124_235255.jpg
 
Last edited:
A

AgnosticIndian

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2020
596
-7
485
Country
India
Location
India
""William Wyllie was responsible for providing education to Indian youth in Britain that was making the youth loyal to British and disconnecting them from their Indian origin," Bandhu said."

The effects of this education are felt to this day. Sepoys exist in all corners, no doubt the convent schools pump out more everyday. Thankfully I studied in an Arya Samaj (DAV) school and was spared sepoyfication. The linked articles does try to explain why the disownment continues.

indianexpress.com

Family continues to boycott Madan Lal Dhingra, even as country celebrates his martyrdom

No descendants of Dhingra participated in any of the two separate state-level functions, organised in the city to mark his death anniversary on Monday.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
347
0
139
Country
India
Location
India
AgnosticIndian said:
""William Wyllie was responsible for providing education to Indian youth in Britain that was making the youth loyal to British and disconnecting them from their Indian origin," Bandhu said."

The effects of this education are felt to this day. Sepoys exist in all corners, no doubt the convent schools pump out more everyday. Thankfully I studied in an Arya Samaj (DAV) school and was spared sepoyfication. The linked articles does try to explain why the disownment continues.

indianexpress.com

Family continues to boycott Madan Lal Dhingra, even as country celebrates his martyrdom

No descendants of Dhingra participated in any of the two separate state-level functions, organised in the city to mark his death anniversary on Monday.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
Click to expand...
They don't give free access to the link. They ask to subscribe to membership.

Can you copy-paste the article?
 
A

AgnosticIndian

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2020
596
-7
485
Country
India
Location
India
Skimming said:
They don't give free access to the link. They ask to subscribe to membership.

Can you copy-paste the article?
Click to expand...
My phone doesn't have rich text copying option so I've done it manually, sorry for the lack of formatting. Here:

Family continues to boycott Madan Lal Dhingra, even as country celebrates his martyrdom

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar follow Amritsar | August 18, 2015 09:17 IST Newsguard

BJP leader Laxmi Chawla said he offered to buy the house and convert it into a museum but the family refused. (Express Photo)

No descendants of Dhingra participated in any of the two separate state-level functions, organised in the city to mark his death anniversary on Monday.

While he is being celebrated as a martyr of the Indian freedom struggle, the blood relatives of Madan Lal Dhingra — hanged in Britain for killing Indian Army officer William Hutt Curzon Wyllie, who is said to have been his father’s close friend — continue to refuse to acknowledge his legacy.

No descendants of Dhingra participated in any of the two separate state-level functions, organised in the city to mark his death anniversary on Monday.

Madan Lal Dhingra had been disowned by his father Gitta Mall, who had even published his decision as advertisements in newspapers, before he killed William Wyllie. Dhingra was hanged in a British prison on August 17, 1909.

“It seems the family members are still respecting the decision of Gitta Mall, who was the Chief Medical Officer in Amritsar at that time and enjoyed respect among the British. I attempted to get them to acknowledge Dhingra’s legacy but they are reluctant to do so,” said Dr Vishav Bandhu, who completed his doctorate on Dhingra’s life. “He was not only disowned by the family but he was also declared mentally upset by them,” Bandhu added.

“I had invited Dhingra’s kin to the state-level function when I was health minister but they declined to come,” said BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla, instrumental in getting Dhingra’s name inducted into the list of martyrs. The family also sold Dhingra’s ancestral house despite protests from some social and political organisations. “I offered them a good price for the house but they refused. We wanted to convert it into museum but the family sold it to a private party,” Chawla said.

Among the mysteries of his life has been the reason for Dhingra targetting William Wyllie. “One of the reasons must have been that William Wyllie was very close to Dhingra’s father. Secondly, he wanted to kill a reputed British officer and William Wyllie fit that bill. Dhingra also held an impression that William Wyllie was responsible for providing education to Indian youth in Britain that was making the youth loyal to British and disconnecting them from their Indian origin,” Bandhu said.

The Indian Express also attempted to contact the grand-nephews of Dhingra but they refused to talk. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Anil Joshi presided over a state-level function at BBK DAV College in Amritsar while Chawla organised a separate function to remember Dhingra.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Kazakhstan seen tilting to China after president's landslide win
Replies
0
Views
366
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
waz
Partition: My journey to the ‘place no-one spoke of (great read and touching)
Replies
2
Views
371
kopotov
K
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran planned to settle TTP fighters in ex-Fata
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Faqirze
India: Media Freedom Under Threat, Suppression of Critics
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
Chat SAMOSA
C
terry5
Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. We’d be flattered if it weren’t so nasty Fatima Bhutto
2
Replies
24
Views
878
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom