FL-62 large-scale continuous transonic wind tunnel

Volume: 17000m3

Weight: 6620 tons

Major axis: 95m

Minor axis: 23m

Axis elevation: 6m

Max. diametre: 18m

FL-62 wind tunnel, the construction of which is soon to be completed, is the largest single investment project approved by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.



又一“国之重器”即将在航空工业诞生