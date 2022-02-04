Fiza Shiza - i finally found out what it's about

It is hilarious! The Pakistani media community sunk to a new low. The latest storyline taking twitter by storm...
Two twin sisters get married to two twin brothers. On the wedding night the couples get mixed up. There is a big reveal. One couple has consumated the marriage, the other hasn't.
And these people have the audacity to tell us to ban Ertugrul and support local projects... haha
