Fiza Shiza - i finally found out what it's about

It is hilarious! The Pakistani media community sunk to a new low. The latest storyline taking twitter by storm...

Two twin sisters get married to two twin brothers. On the wedding night the couples get mixed up. There is a big reveal. One couple has consumated the marriage, the other hasn't.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488891198764896256

And these people have the audacity to tell us to ban Ertugrul and support local projects... haha
 
It is hilarious! The Pakistani media community sunk to a new low. The latest storyline taking twitter by storm...

Two twin sisters get married to two twin brothers. On the wedding night the couples get mixed up. There is a big reveal. One couple has consumated the marriage, the other hasn't.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488891198764896256

And these people have the audacity to tell us to ban Ertugrul and support local projects... haha
Bnana walay ne Socha hoga mn koi Oscar worthy masterpiece bna rha hn
 
