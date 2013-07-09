fixing journalists in Pakistan

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General ElectionsAgain this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.