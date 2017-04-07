Five years on, Pakistan remembers Gayari tragedy

Gayari tragedy’s fifth anniversary is being observed today to pay homage to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, along with civilians who embraced martyrdom in a fatal avalanche in 2012.One hundred and thirty five people, including 124 soldiers and 11 civilians were trapped under the snow at an altitude of about 13000 feet, near the Siachen Glacier region after an avalanche hit an army base in Gayari sector.These brave men were silenced and buried under 70 feet of snow on the morning of April 7, 2012, making it the worst avalanche that the Pakistani military has ever experienced.Today, on the fifth anniversary of the incident, people took to Twitter to remember the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces with the hashtag, #Gyari and #GyariMartys trending across the country.After a year long search, former Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani announced on October 3, 2013, that 133 bodies had been recovered. Kayani also said the entire nation stands by the armed forces of Pakistan in performing their sacred obligation of defence of the country.He also thanked the nation for its prayers and complete support to the Pakistan Army.