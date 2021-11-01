What's new

Five US reconnaissance aircraft operate over the #SouthChinaSea, Oct 31:

Beast said:
Yes, irresponsible USN leak nuclear radioactive stuff in SCS.
Click to expand...
I don't have any info on this, but I think the sub's damage was deliberate through sophisticated means and intended to send a message to the US.
 
R Wing said:
I don't have any info on this, but I think the sub's damage was deliberate through sophisticated means and intended to send a message to the US.
Click to expand...
In the first place, if they send sub to sneak into Chinese water at paracel island. Dont blame others if your sub got whacked.

Cant afford to play the game then better dont sneak at other.
 
Beast said:
In the first place, if they send sub to sneak into Chinese water at paracel island. Dont blame others if your sub got whacked.

Cant afford to play the game then better dont sneak at other.
Click to expand...
There is no such thing as “chinese” waters in the south sea. Otherwise the Japanese, Indians and thousand other dreamers can claim vast waterways as theirs.
By the way the US only operates nuclear submarines. They haven’t conventional submarines anymore.
 
R Wing said:
I don't have any info on this, but I think the sub's damage was deliberate through sophisticated means and intended to send a message to the US.
Click to expand...
No such thing.

UPDATE: US submarine hits underwater seamount in South China Sea

We are under no obligation to reveal anything to anyone but ourselves. So speculate away. What do you think your speculations will do to US? Make US feel bad? You think we care what China think? You think this is the first time we have an open water boo-boo? And yet, we continue to push ahead...
defence.pk

Hollywood culture inspiring vivid imaginations though.

USS Connecticut can launch bots and use them to create surveillance nods and/or as countermeasures to other submerged tools well in advance while it remains in passive mode itself. This is rarely discussed capability. Seawolf class is a class in itself when it comes to warfare technologies and surveillance.

But accidents can happen.

Russia lost a big submarine due to internal mishap in 2000; 115 sailors died onboard.

Nature presents its own challenges to humans in various matters.
 
Over international waters, US will do it and china can only protest, whats new here?
 
