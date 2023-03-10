,..,
Five Terrorists were killed in Waziristan
Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve.
Five Terrorists were killed in Waziristan
Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve.