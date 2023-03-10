What's new

Five Terrorists were killed in Waziristan

Ali_14

Jan 10, 2023
ghazi52 said:
Five Terrorists were killed in Waziristan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634201291659309057

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve.
Happy hunting season Pakistan armed forces should not rest and keep hitting them till they are wiped out from our lands glory to the people of Pakistan and armed forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies of Pakistan
 

