Five soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack

Five soldiers were martyred and another was injured when terrorists attacked a security check-post in the Sara Rogha area of South Waziristan tribal district late Thursday night.
Very sad and disturbing news. The violent attacks are escalating

Updated 20 Feb, 2021 07:29am
Five soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack
Dilawar Wazir

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Five soldiers were martyred and another was injured when terrorists attacked a security check-post in the Sara Rogha area of South Waziristan tribal district late Thursday night.
Police said that the martyred soldiers belonged to 223 Wing of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force which has been fighting militants in the tribal districts. Officials said that terrorists used light and heavy weapons in the attack.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subaidar Shahid Anwar, Naik Ahmad Khan, Lance Naik Shehryar and Sepoys Ayub and Shahzad and the injured as Shahid Afzal.


No group has accepted responsibility for the attack yet.
A resident of Sara Rogha, Iqbal Mehsud, told Dawn that heavy firing started late night and continued for a long time. The local people came out of their houses after hearing gun shots.
Later, police and paramilitary forces conducted a house-to-house search operation in the area to arrest perpetrators of the attack.
Sara Rogha was cleared of terrorists after security forces conducted Operation Rah-i-Nijat in 2009.


However, recently attacks have taken place on security forces in the areas of Ahmadzai Wazir and Mehsud tribes of South Waziristan district. Two soldiers were martyred and five others injured when an improvised explosive device hit their vehicle and exploded near Wana, the administrative headquarters of South Waziristan, on Sunday night.
Officials said that militants had also suffered heavy casualties in clashes with the security forces, which had resulted in the killing of 60 terrorists, including 10 key leaders.
Following an attack on security forces, the district administration imposed curfew in Wana and its adjacent areas on Wednesday.
Residents said that the administration lifted curfew on Friday after negotiations with the local elders. Earlier local people staged a demonstration near Wana to protest against curfew.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2021

Five soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack

No group has accepted responsibility for the attack yet.
Fencing is 90% complete, atleast its 100% complete on the FATA front, I'd love to see what new excuse some members here will give to counter thr fact that TTP still has sympathizers and support of thr local people. It is also an internal problem if 90% of the menace was coming from afghanistan still there's 10% internal. We are not going to solve this problem with fencing and checkpoints. More men will die for nothing unless this internal problem is taken care of.
Also on a side note i was just thinking why thr **** is Nazeer baloch still alive why is it so hard to find that guy? If anyone could just tell me any operation against him or anything I'd love to know. Thanks.
 
Whole ptm shud b publically shot in heads in waziristan. Atleast that will solve one problem


All protesters in missing persons case shud b picked up for aiding and abbeting in terrorism... And thrown in jail for ever...

We are at war... Start fighting one
 
The benefits of focusing on EcONomIC iNfluEncE. Go blow those terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan up with a mk-83.
 
Kingslayerr said:
Fencing is 90% complete, atleast its 100% complete on the FATA front, I'd love to see what new excuse some members here will give to counter thr fact that TTP still has sympathizers and support of thr local people. It is also an internal problem if 90% of the menace was coming from afghanistan still there's 10% internal. We are not going to solve this problem with fencing and checkpoints. More men will die for nothing unless this internal problem is taken care of.
Also on a side note i was just thinking why thr **** is Nazeer baloch still alive why is it so hard to find that guy? If anyone could just tell me any operation against him or anything I'd love to know. Thanks.
Fencing is complete and now it's more difficult to cross and bring weapons across

This is the existing Extremists amongst the waziri that are being sheltered

All of them hate the fencing going on
 
Kingslayerr said:
Fencing is 90% complete, atleast its 100% complete on the FATA front, I'd love to see what new excuse some members here will give to counter thr fact that TTP still has sympathizers and support of thr local people. It is also an internal problem if 90% of the menace was coming from afghanistan still there's 10% internal. We are not going to solve this problem with fencing and checkpoints. More men will die for nothing unless this internal problem is taken care of.
Also on a side note i was just thinking why thr **** is Nazeer baloch still alive why is it so hard to find that guy? If anyone could just tell me any operation against him or anything I'd love to know. Thanks.
Absolutely no doubt. There is an internal problem and it is big. Not only in SW, but also in other parts of the country. What should be done? Smoke them out of their holes and hang them on lamp posts. Terminate PTM.
 
