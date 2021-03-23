What's new

Five security personnel killed as Maoists blow up bus in Chhattisgarh

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,993
2
76,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RAIPUR: At least four security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and a constable driver were killed as Maoists blew up their bus in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday.
This is the biggest Maoist attack of the year so far in the Naxalite-hit region.

The bus was crossing a bridge over a culvert, under which the Maoists had planted a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans killed as Maoists target bus carrying security forces in Bastar | Raipur News - Times of India

Five jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were killed while 10 others sustained injuries in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit tribal Bu
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
C

colonel rajesh

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2020
266
-4
67
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
RAIPUR: At least four security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and a constable driver were killed as Maoists blew up their bus in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday.
This is the biggest Maoist attack of the year so far in the Naxalite-hit region.

The bus was crossing a bridge over a culvert, under which the Maoists had planted a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans killed as Maoists target bus carrying security forces in Bastar | Raipur News - Times of India

Five jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were killed while 10 others sustained injuries in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit tribal Bu
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
these wretched traitor chinese agents should be hanged .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom