Five security personnel killed as Maoists blow up bus in Chhattisgarh

Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: | Raipur News - Times of India

RAIPUR: At least four security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and a constable driver were killed as Maoists blew up their bus in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday.This is the biggest Maoist attack of the year so far in the Naxalite-hit region.The bus was crossing a bridge over a culvert, under which the Maoists had planted a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED).