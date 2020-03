Five reasons why China's global stature will rise after pandemic

System efficiency to ensure stability, lift nation's global standing: analysts

More troubling is that the failure of these Western countries now threatens hard-fought results in containing the virus by countries such as China and Singapore

no country in the world is better positioned to deal with even the worst scenario than China

The first is China's self-sufficient supply chain for almost all products and a vast domestic consumer market that will keep the country and the economy running, even when other countries have to shut down.

The second strength China has that other countries, including the US, do not is an extremely efficient mechanism to deal with public health and economic crisis

The third factor is that China has already put that same mechanism in place to fend off risks from the seemingly out-of-control situation overseas, analysts said.

The fourth factor is China's sufficient monetary and fiscal tools, which many major economies, including the US, the EU and Japan, no longer have

The fifth factor is China's rising reputation among foreign countries and businesses, as it continues to improve the domestic situation and offer support for more countries in dire need of help such as Italy and Pakistan