JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,485
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Jupiter, Venus, the Moon, and Mars were all expected to be easily visible but Uranus and Mercury a bit harder to spot
Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars, and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky on Monday, with some visible to the naked eye.
This is often called "a planetary parade" and was visible after sunset in the west.
A good view of the horizon and clear skies offered the best chance of spotting the alignment.
More Details:
Five planets line up with Moon in night sky
Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky.
www.bbc.com