What's new

Five planets line up with Moon in night sky

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,485
-10
1,798
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_129165969_9dc4caa3-bc23-4e0b-8c1a-84d09a975c09.jpg.webp

Jupiter, Venus, the Moon, and Mars were all expected to be easily visible but Uranus and Mercury a bit harder to spot

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars, and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky on Monday, with some visible to the naked eye.

This is often called "a planetary parade" and was visible after sunset in the west.
A good view of the horizon and clear skies offered the best chance of spotting the alignment.

More Details:

www.bbc.com

Five planets line up with Moon in night sky

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky.
www.bbc.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

TruthSeeker
Voyager turns 45
Replies
1
Views
1K
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
beijingwalker
China plans to explore solar system edge: Space exploration chief designer
Replies
1
Views
903
etylo
E
beijingwalker
China's Rocket 921 may carry out a crewed mission to the Moon by 2027
Replies
3
Views
267
etylo
E
F-22Raptor
Once-in-a-decade report urges NASA to explore Uranus
Replies
5
Views
400
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Hamartia Antidote
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Replies
0
Views
231
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom