Five planets line up with Moon in night sky Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky.

Jupiter, Venus, the Moon, and Mars were all expected to be easily visible but Uranus and Mercury a bit harder to spotThis is often called "a planetary parade" and was visible after sunset in the west.A good view of the horizon and clear skies offered the best chance of spotting the alignment.More Details: