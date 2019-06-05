Five new educational boards established for seminaries ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday finally succeeded in breaking the monopoly of five already existing religious...

Great work by the government. We need to reform the Maddaras and bring them in to mainstream. Let the Maddaras children go college and Universities, be a Quran Hafiz, Qari aswell as a doctor, scientist.ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday finally succeeded in breaking the monopoly of five already existing religious boards by creating new ones. It will also assist in the registration process for religious seminaries that had been stalled in the past after existing boards boycotted it.Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, during a ceremony awarded registration certificates to representatives of the new boards. These five additional “wafaq” or educational boards for religious seminaries have been notified by Ministry of Education and Professional Training.The new boards are Ittehadus Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan for the Deoband school of thought, Ittehad Madaris Al-Islamia Pakistan for Ahle Hadith, Nizamul Madaris Pakistan and Wafaqul Madaris Al-Islamia Al-Rizvia Pakistan for Barelvi and Majmaul Madaris Taleemul Kitab Wal Hikmat for the Shia school of thought.The new seminary boards are under the regulatory ambit of Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) a subordinate department of the education ministry.Currently, there are five education boards for religious seminaries, one each for four mainstream schools of thought in the country – Shia, Barelvi, Deobandi, Ahle Hadith, while the fifth board belongs to the madaris managed by Jamaat-i-Islami. These boards have been functioning unilaterally since the mid-1960s and the decision to introduce new boards was strongly opposed by seminaries, who termed it as an act to reduce the stature of religious education in the country.Addressing participants of the ceremony, Mr Mahmood said the gulf between the state and religious seminaries has been filled. He announced establishment of 16 offices across the country to facilitate registration of the madaris, adding, the Federal Board of Intermediate Education will provide 20 scholarships for seminary students.“The government wants to promote education as much as possible and we will always take the centres of religious education on board,” he added.