Five missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone: Japan defence minister

Five missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone: Japan defence minister​


THU, AUG 04, 2022 - 8:26 PM

SINGAPORE-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY-025349.jpg


FIVE ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday (Aug 4), adding that it was the first such incident.

He added that Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes. REUTERS

 
I think America is playing a dangerous game, they are involved in Ukraine and they are extending themselves in Taiwan, this is nothing but trouble for them in the end
 

