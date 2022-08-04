beijingwalker
Five missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone: Japan defence minister
THU, AUG 04, 2022 - 8:26 PM
FIVE ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday (Aug 4), adding that it was the first such incident.
He added that Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes. REUTERS