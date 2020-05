The report also urged pregnant women to take precautionary measures by practicing social distancing, avoiding physical gatherings and using online health services. — AFP/File



Helping women receive regular checkups during their pregnancy, skilled delivery care and post-delivery care

Ensuring health workers are provided with the necessary personal protective equipment and priority testing and vaccination for Covid-19 when it becomes available

Ensuring that all infection prevention and control measures are being followed at health facilities

Allowing healthcare workers to reach pregnant women through home visits, encouraging women living in rural areas to visit maternal waiting homes, and using mobile health strategies for tele-consultations

Training, protecting and equipping health workers with kits to attend to home births

Allocating resources to lifesaving services and supplies for maternal and child health