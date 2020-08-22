What's new

Five men killed at India-Pakistan border in heroin smuggling attempt

22 Aug 2020

1598105264884.png

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) IG Mahipal Yadav (centre) and personnel with recovered arms, ammunition magazines and nearly 10kg of heroin, following an overnight operation, at the India-Pakistan Dal Border, on Aug 22, 2020.

AMRITSAR, India: Indian security forces shot dead five men trying to smuggle heroin across the border from Pakistan on Saturday (Aug 22), a spokesman has said.

The five were killed in an early-morning shoot-out after opening fire at Border Security Force (BSF) paramilitaries near a frontier fence in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab state, according to BSF spokesman Krishna Rao.

An AK-47 rifle, four pistols, ammunition magazines and nearly 10 kg of heroin were recovered, the representative told AFP.

In western markets, the heroin would have a street value of about US$1.5 million, according to experts.

Punjab state is a major transit route for drugs entering India from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

India has a high-security fence along most of the roughly 3,350km frontier with arch-rival Pakistan.

But large tracts of the mountainous border in disputed Kashmir remain unfenced. Indian officials said Pakistan forces bombed several villages on the Indian side of the disputed region on Saturday, damaging several properties.

Five men killed at India-Pakistan border in heroin smuggling attempt

Indian security forces shot dead five men trying to smuggle heroin across the border from Pakistan on Saturday, a spokesman has said.
