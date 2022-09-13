Five martyred in blast in Swat’s Kabal area: police

People were showing concern for a long, but the authorities are ignoring or didn't provide the correct information and now the results are emerging:
Five people were killed in a blast in the Kabal area of Swat on Tuesday evening, according to the area’s station house officer, Fayaz Khan.
“Initial investigations suggest that it was a remote control bomb which targetted peace committee member Idris Khan,” he told Dawn.com.
The SHO said Khan and two policemen were among the victims. The bodies have been moved to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.
Fayyaz added that the police have cordoned off the area.
Immediately after the blast was reported, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general of police.
He extended condolences to the family members of the deceased and said he was saddened by the lives lost. “The sacrifices of the martyred will not go to waste. The culprits will be brought to justice,” CM Khan vowed.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
