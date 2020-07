Imtiaz Ali

Updated 23 Jul, 2020



They have ‘confessed’ to targeted killings of over six persons, an officer said. — File photo



KARACHI: Police’s Counter Terrorism Department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five suspects allegedly linked with the banned Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, who had allegedly revealed that four teams of hitmen had become ‘active’ on directions of their incarcerated leaders to carry out targeted killings, said officials.



​