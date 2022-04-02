Five lip-smacking pakoras to enjoy in Ramazan.......​

March 31, 2022While pakora – the king of all deep-fried snacks – is meant to be devoured in all seasons, the lip-smacking chunks have a special space in the Iftar menu during the Holy month of Ramazan.Served with fruits, vegetal rolls and samosas, pakoras are one of the most versatile snacks on the table. From cabbage to bhindi to onion pakoras, there is just no stopping when it comes to experimenting with the fried nibbles. One can have them in all forms, shapes and sizes, heck, there can never be two same kinds of pakoras in two different places. And while our personal favourites are the aalu (potato) pakoras, they are also the most common. And we would like for this listicle to serve a more meaningful purpose than simply make the most of you crave for a chunk or two.So, ahead of the Holy month, here are five pakora recipes by Indian chef Amit Kocharekar, as compiled by the. Be sure to serve these treats hot with green or garlic chutney!You'll need spinach (200 gm), carrom seeds (a pinch), lemon juice (1 tablespoon), gram Flour (80 gm), salt, chili powder per taste and refined oil (200 ml). Clean the leaves, mix gram flour, ajwain and keep it aside. Heat the oil. Dip the spinach leaves in the flour-ajwain mixture and cook in slow flame till golden brown colour.You'll need cauliflower (200 gm), garam masala (30 gm), carrom seeds (a pinch), lemon juice (1 tablespoon), gram flour (80 gm), salt, chili powder per taste and refined oil (200 ml). Clean the cauliflower and cut it into small pieces. Half boil and marinate with chili powder, salt, turmeric powder or lemon juice and carrom seeds. Keep aside for 10 minutes. Make a batter with gram flour, salt, chili powder, carrom seeds. Take the marinated cauliflower, dip in the batter and deep fry.You'll need cabbage (200 gm), carrom seeds (a pinch), lemon juice (1 tablespoon), gram flour (80 gm), salt, chili powder per taste and refined oil (200 ml). Clean the cabbage and cut in Julian. Marinate with chili powder, salt, turmeric powder, lemon juice and carrom seeds. Keep aside for 10 minutes. Take marinated cabbage and deep fry.You'll need bhindi (200 gm), garam masala (30 gm), ajwain (a pinch), lemon juice (1 table spoon), besan (80 gm), salt, chilly powder per taste and refined oil (200 ml). Clean the bhindi and cut into small pieces. Make batter with besan, salt, chilli powder, ajwain. Take cut bhindi, put in batter and deep fry.You'll need onions (200 gm), ajwain (a pinch), besan (80 gm), salt, chilly powder per taste. Clean the onion and cut it in roundels. Make a batter from besan, ajwain, salt and chilly powder. Take cut onion and marinate. Place on baking tray and bake.