Five lenders arrange Tk 167cr for Bangladesh's first electric vehicle plant

Jun 11, 2021
Jagaran Chakma

Five banks and non-bank financial institutions are going to provide a syndicated loan of Tk 167 crore for the country's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant of Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd (BAIL).
The proposed project's cost is estimated to be Tk 335 crore. The remaining amount will come from equity and foreign direct investment.

Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd (BIFFL) is the loan's lead arranger. The others are Agrani Bank Ltd, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd and First Security Islami Bank Ltd.

According to the BAIL, the BIFFL would contribute Tk 75 crore and the banks the rest Tk 92 crore.

Talking to the Daily Star, Anower Sadat, head of investment of the BIFFL, said they were going forward as their assessment showed that electric vehicles would dominate the future automobile market.

"We do analysis of loan proposals on whether the business is viable or not before approving loans against any project,'' he said.

A financing agreement between the BAIL and the financers was signed at Dhaka Club yesterday.

The BAIL has almost completed setting up the factory on 100 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Chattogram.

Mir Masud Kabir, managing director of the BAIL, hopes to go for commercial operations within next month and for products to hit the market by June or July of 2022.

A Mannan Khan, chairman of BAIL, said their target was to provide sedans and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at reasonable prices to the middle and lower-middle income groups.

"In our country, the lower middle and middle class dream of buying vehicles but they cannot afford it as the prices are excessive,'' he noted.

Considering their purchasing capacity, BAIL will provide them vehicles at affordable prices in semi urban and rural areas, he said.

The company is expecting to sell an SUV at Tk 25 lakh, sedan at Tk 12 lakh to Tk 15 lakh, and a hatchback at Tk 8 lakh or even less.

Khan said electric vehicles would cut fuel cost by 90 per cent and per kilometre energy cost would be less than Tk 2.

The battery capacity will be 50 kilowatt hour. Fully charging an EV would cost Tk 400 as per the existing electricity tariff.

"With a 20 minute charge, our EVs can run 400 km," Khan said, adding that the car can be charged at home with a regular connection or at a quick charging station.

"Our EV will also reduce maintenance costs by 90 per cent and carbon emission and toxic gasses by 100 per cent while ensuring the better transport performance and road safety," he claimed.

BAIL will also manufacture two-wheelers, three-wheelers and hatchbacks and has plans to upgrade to pickups, mini-trucks and multipurpose vehicles.

"We have a strong R&D team and are also taking professional and knowhow related technical services from an experienced foreign company, Wuhan Yuanteng Automobile Technology Co Ltd, for this project,'' said the BAIL chairman.

He expects the company's annual car sales to reach two lakh units by 2025 and 10 lakh units within the next 10 years.

SMX 3.0 said:
The proposed project's cost is estimated to be Tk 335 crore.

"We have a strong R&D team and are also taking professional and knowhow related technical services from an experienced foreign company, Wuhan Yuanteng Automobile Technology Co Ltd, for this project,'' said the BAIL chairman.
A knockdown kit assembly company investing ~$40 mn to set up a plant to assemble Chinese FAW group's "Bestune" brand cars...

...will surely surely have a strong R&D team. Obviously. :lol:

As rightly put by our dear friend @Bilal9 ...

Bilal9 said:
all dhokeybaaji, fraud, lies and cheatery
I wholeheartedly agree my friend. I hope intelligent Bangladeshis wouldn't fall for these conmen.
 
bluesky

SMX 3.0 said:
Five banks and non-bank financial institutions are going to provide a syndicated loan of Tk 167 crore for the country's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant of Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd (BAIL).
The proposed project's cost is estimated to be Tk 335 crore. The remaining amount will come from equity and foreign direct investment.
By 2023, big companies throughout the developed world will be spending $255 billion by 2023 to do research on producing functional electric vehicles that can be commercialized. This amount is about 2,142,000 crore BD Taka, if I am not mistaken.

When big countries are still doing researches, suddenly BD companies are talking about manufacturing. How hiculiar!

Will these companies build three-wheeler autos that I used to move while in Faridpur? The products are from China and their speed is limited approximately to 20 km more or less.

Not bad with a total of six passengers including the driver. Three in the front and three in the back seat as far as I remember. I hope, BD companies would produce them and stop people from importing from China.

R&D funding for EVs worldwide - by investor type 2023 | Statista

This graph illustrates the projected research and development (R&D) funding efforts towards electric vehicles in 2023, with a breakdown by investor type.
EasyNow

SMX 3.0 said:
"With a 20 minute charge, our EVs can run 400 km," Khan said, adding that the car can be charged at home with a regular connection or at a quick charging station.
This is a blatant lie. Even most Teslas can't achieve this - and certainly not with a 50kwh battery.

And even if they did they would require 150kw chargers, as a minimum, to charge that quickly. Even London hardly has these chargers today.


BUT other than the hyperbole, I'm happy we are going to be putting together electric vehicles now as opposed to petrol and diesel ones.
 
Michael Corleone

EasyNow said:
This is a blatant lie. Even most Teslas can't achieve this - and certainly not with a 50kwh battery.

And even if they did they would require 150kw chargers, as a minimum, to charge that quickly. Even London hardly has these chargers today.


BUT other than the hyperbole, I'm happy we are going to be putting together electric vehicles now as opposed to petrol and diesel ones.
They’ll still be out of reaches of the mass. For a very long time. And if it’s not Tesla or established manufacturers. I’m 100% sure this could shut down just like all previous attempts at experimentation in bd.
 
Michael Corleone said:
They’ll still be out of reaches of the mass. For a very long time. And if it’s not Tesla or established manufacturers. I’m 100% sure this could shut down just like all previous attempts at experimentation in bd.
They are painting a picture of cutting edge tech but what they will be churning out are batterified Tata nanos.
 
The idea of a road car is obsolete, disharmonious and harmful. My currently running thread :

Making the case for a global ban on privately-owned personal transport cars and two-wheelers

I have often made this topic in posts so I thought why not create a thread for this for discussion and readership. Privately-owned personal transport vehicles ( cars and two-wheelers ) are I believe the biggest form of pollution in the world, directly through their usage and secondarily through...
defence.pk
 
DISE foundation consists of Overseas educated Pakistanis. They involved Pakistani universities for designing and manufacturing a EV car .

Overseas Bangladeshis should also make such foundations to help their country.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
DISE foundation consists of Overseas educated Pakistanis. They involved Pakistani universities for designing and manufacturing a EV car
EV ground cars are an obsolete idea like I said in my previous post. Please go through the linked thread. You will find reference about a new aircraft concept called cyclorotor.
 
EasyNow said:
They are painting a picture of cutting edge tech but what they will be churning out are batterified Tata nanos.
This is more probably some Chinese investment since they’re leading behind Tesla and European giants. Tata needs to churn out a car that doesn’t kill people first. Fails crash tests regularly and failed to enter US market
 
EasyNow said:
This is a blatant lie. Even most Teslas can't achieve this - and certainly not with a 50kwh battery.
all dhokeybaaji, fraud, lies and cheatery
Michael Corleone said:
This is more probably some Chinese investment since they’re leading behind Tesla and European giants.
Their investment is less than $10 million. It's a joke, just like your country.
 
Michael Corleone said:
Tata needs to churn out a car that doesn’t kill people first. Fails crash tests regularly
Lol, quite rich coming from 22K car sales country. :rofl:

Tata's have their own in-house crash test facility & even their cheapest cars pass GNCAP with flying colours.


That one company have more engineering capabilities than your entire wretched swampland lol.
 
mmr

Michael Corleone said:
This is more probably some Chinese investment since they’re leading behind Tesla and European giants. Tata needs to churn out a car that doesn’t kill people first. Fails crash tests regularly and failed to enter US market
Us market not easy to break in. Most us cars are made in usa Mexico or Canada. Almost all Japanese Korean and European brands have manufacturing plants here and it will be extremely hard to gain market share any one new.

Although i see in future Chinese electric car makers might break in if they keep up the good work.

Wait till 2030.

I know a friend bought tesla recently and it was shipped from china according to him. The friend him self is hongkong native Canadian. Tesla dont have manufacturing plant in canada yet.
 
SMX 3.0 said:
all dhokeybaaji, fraud, lies and cheatery


Their investment is less than $10 million. It's a joke, just like your country.
E0117637-67A1-4FAC-963D-FCBD56A53294.jpeg

SMX 3.0 said:
Lol, quite rich coming from 22K car sales country. :rofl:

Tata's have their own in-house crash test facility & even their cheapest cars pass GNCAP with flying colours.


That one company have more engineering capabilities than your entire wretched swampland lol.
If you didn’t know, you need to pass those test in america to enter American market. lol
For now no one other country can engineer these sorts of vermins
F0ABF62B-25DC-40F5-BCB3-981CA9FE657B.jpeg

mmr said:
Us market not easy to break in. Most us cars are made in usa Mexico or Canada. Almost all Japanese Korean and European brands have manufacturing plants here and it will be extremely hard to gain market share any one new.

Although i see in future Chinese electric car makers might break in if they keep up the good work.

Wait till 2030.

I know a friend bought tesla recently and it was shipped from china according to him. The friend him self is hongkong native Canadian. Tesla dont have manufacturing plant in canada yet.
I’m waiting on Canada plant, that should reduce cost for daily driver EV in Canada
 
Michael Corleone said:
View attachment 788819

If you didn’t know, you need to pass those test in america to enter American market. lol
For now no one other country can engineer these sorts of vermins
View attachment 788820

I’m waiting on Canada plant, that should reduce cost for daily driver EV in Canada
supra powa !

2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh India continued to remain in the ‘serious’ category of the index October. 14 2021 Children from a slum stand in queue to get free food in Delhi. | Prakash Singh/AFP The 2021 Global Hunger...
defence.pk
 
