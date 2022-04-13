Five Indian Weapons That Make China Shudder

Indian Navy does not have the capability to blockade China. It doesn't even the capability to distinguish which ships are headed towards China or not.



Chinese merchant marine uses Panama, Liberia, etc flags. Chinese companies also contract with Danish, Greek and Japanese freight transporters. What now?



There's also little difference between PLAN fighting in Bay of Bengal supported by aircraft taking off from airports in Yunnan and Tibet, and fighting in the South China Sea supported by aircraft taking off from airports in Guangdong and Hainan. Bay of Bengal is just as much of China's backyard as South China Sea is, India just doesn't understand it yet.