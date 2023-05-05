What's new

Five indian Special Forces Soldiers from 9th Para SF have been killed by the Kashmiri Mujahideen

Five Indian
🇮🇳
Special Forces Soldiers from 9th Para SF have been killed by the Kashmiri Mujahideen/Freedom Fighters while many are reportedly injured. Indian Occupant Forces tried to launch an operation against the Kashmiri Mujahideen Rajauri, IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), seeking the revenge of Poonch Attack, but the operation seems to be reversed.
https://twitter.com/TalksStrategic/status/1654432882805420035/photo/1


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654432882805420035
 
Two from Indian Army’s special forces killed in Rajouri, more casualties feared

The Para SF are elite commandos of the Indian Army and the 9 Para SF is a specialised unit which has numerous successful operations to its credit.
SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP
5 May, 2023 01:49 pm IST
New Delhi: At least two soldiers of the Indian Army’s elite 9 Para SF were killed in a face-off with terrorists in the thick jungles of Bhata Dhurian in Rajouri sector, with casualties likely to rise further, ThePrint has learnt.
The army issued a statement saying two soldiers were fatally injured and four more soldiers including an officer were injured.
It said that on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, a joint operation was launched on 3 May 2023.
At about 7.30am on 5 May, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.
The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation, the army said.
Officials in the defence and security establishment told ThePrint that the soldiers were were from the 9 Para SF.
They added that the special team was out on operation to track the terrorists behind an attack last month that led to the death of five soldiers.
The Poonch attack on an army truck that killed five soldiers last month was believed to have been carried out by a combined team of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba with a mix of local and Pakistani terrorists.
The officials said that the soldiers’ location was first hit by grenades and then the terrorists closed in, opening fire.
The Para SF are elite commandos of the Indian Army and the 9 Para SF is a specialised unit which has numerous successful operations to its credit.
Soldiers from the 9 Para SF and the 4 Para SF were involved in the 2016 cross LoC surgical strikes.
The army said that additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of encounter.
The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.
As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist group, the army said.
The operation is in progress.
Also read: China threat in mind, Army buys more M4 armoured vehicles with anti-tank missiles
 
Funny, but its still bad form to troll on anyone's dead.

Last they banned me here for posting a pic of S-400s in a J-10 thread and making a quite milquetoast comment.

Oh well, it is the internets, afterall.
 
Poor Pakistanis...losing soldiers to terrorists every day...country is in shambles ..corruption...poverty ..hunger deaths. ...drugs ...extremism.
Finding solace in posting such news
 
They were oppressors so deserved.

Yes India...... with most number of people below poverty line, most number of cases of communal shxt, most number of cases of human rights abuses, virtually lowest numbers of toilets available per head per head and huge foreign loans...... is the most developed country in the world.

Anti terror operation 😂😂😂😂
 
