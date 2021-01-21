What's new

Five FC soldiers martyred in two attacks in Balochistan

Updated 19 Feb, 2021 07:49 am

Five FC soldiers martyred in two attacks in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid

￼QUETTA: Five members of the Frontier Corps were martyred and two others injured in two attacks in different areas of the province.

In one incident, which took place in the western bypass area of the provincial capital on Thursday, an FC soldier was martyred and two others were injured when a remote-controlled bomb fixed to a motorcycle parked at the roadside exploded, as an FC vehicle was passing by.

"The bomb blast took place near the official vehicle of the Frontier Corps in which one FC soldier was martyred on the spot and two other soldiers were injured," senior police officer Shaukat Mohmand told Dawn, adding that the blast badly damaged the vehicle.

"An improvised explosive device strapped to a motorcycle parked at the roadside was detonated with a remote control," the police officer said.

Personnel of FC and police rushed to the area after the blast and took victims of the blast to a hospital.

In the second incident, four soldiers of Frontier Corps were martyred in an attack by armed men on their check-post in Kahan area of Kohlu district.

Sources said the armed men opened fire on Zaman Khan check-post the other day which resulted in the martyrdom of four FC soldiers while another was injured.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

No one on the thread to mourn or even offer condolences. Our we as nation dead
 
It has become a regular thing. IK and Bajwa are sitting in their palaces while ordinary sons are losing their lives. Pakistan is run by cowards. Can anyone give the total number of soldiers lost in Balochistan and Waziristan in the last 6 months. I am sure the number is over hundred.
 
