Five Eyes today’s axis of white supremacy: Global Times editorial

Five Eyes today's axis of white supremacy: Global Times editorialBy Global TimesPublished: Feb 23, 2021 10:13 PMCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses party members at the Liberal Party campaign headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019.Photo:XinhuaCanada's House of Commons on Monday approved a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against Uygurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The motion also calls on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from Beijing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet abstained from the vote and the motion is sure to meet the objection of the International Olympic Committee.Canada, the UK and Australia, three members of the Five Eyes alliance, have recently taken action to put pressure on China. They have formed a US-centered, racist, and mafia-styled community, willfully and arrogantly provoking China and trying to consolidate their hegemony as all gangsters do. They are becoming a racist axis aimed at stifling the development rights of 1.4 billion Chinese.Five Eyes alliance members are all English-speaking countries. The formation of four states, except the UK, is the result of British colonization. Those countries share the Anglo-Saxon civilization. The Five Eyes countries have been brought together by the US to become the "center of the West." They have a strong sense of civilization superiority. The bloc, which was initially aimed at intelligence sharing, has now become an organization targeting China and Russia. The evil idea of racism has been fermenting consciously or unconsciously in their clashes with the two countries.Except for New Zealand, the smallest of the five countries and unwilling to get too involved in international conflicts, the other four are increasingly coordinating their attacks against China and have rapidly transformed from the intelligence-sharing mechanism into a political clique. With a common language, a common historical background, and a coordinated attack target, such an axis is destined to erode international relations and allow hooliganism to rise to the diplomatic stage in the 21st century.Since the Five Eyes countries are spread across continents, they have the hubris of being the world in their own right. Media organizations in the US and the UK are particularly developed and capable of dominating global public opinion in English, which increases their insolence to represent the international community and world public opinion. The total population of the Five Eyes countries is only a third of China's. After all, they are only a tiny fraction of the inhabitants on this planet.United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a "transnational threat" and have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to boost their support. Unfortunately, the most serious white supremacy threat occurred in the Five Eyes countries. Hostility towards immigrant groups and non-Western countries became the realistic carrier of this white supremacy, and even neo-Nazi movements. If Tom Cotton, a US senator, who clamored for 90 million Chinese Communists to be consigned "to the ash heap of history," is not a neo-Nazi and extreme racist, then who else is in this world?The Trump administration is an extremely typical white supremacy government, which is defined by American public opinion. The domestic and foreign policies of the Trump administration are connected to each other, and the activities of the Five Eyes alliance are also driven by them. Trump's team has gone, but their core diplomatic legacy of suppressing China has been largely preserved. The mechanism of the Five Eyes alliance to jointly suppress China has not only solidified, but also accelerated its operations.Global diplomacy in the 21st century must not be hijacked by a fake international community with an axis of white supremacy. We cannot allow their selfishness to masquerade as the common morality of the world, and they cannot set the agenda of mankind. What they want is sham multilateralism, and what they actually pursue is hooliganism in their own interest circle. By resisting them, China is not only defending its own interests, we are also defending the diversity of the modern world, which is based on the free choices of people and paths taken by different countries.