OP-ED: Five challenges for Bangladesh in 2021

Each of them poses difficult choices and challenges for the governmentBangladesh is facing five critical challenges in the coming year.The challenges have critical long-run impacts in contrast to the issues around bringing the economy out of the slowdown from the pandemic and managing the end of Covid-19.The five challenges each pose difficult choices and challenges for the government.Two of these challenges focus on choices of development strategy; two focus on the two most important sectors of the society and one is the key foreign policy issue.This challenge is a continuing one for Bangladesh.Over the past 20 years, the question of how to reduce income inequality has been discussed frequently and often it has been argued that this can be achieved without slowing the growth rate.Most commentators appear to conclude that these two objectives are not in contradiction to each other.That is, if one aims at maximum economic growth then one can still achieve an acceptable level of income inequality; alternatively, if policy choices are taken to reduce the income inequality this does not slow the growth rate.We address this in a simple but compelling model: growth is directly connected with investment.The more investment there is, the more rapid the economic growth.Of course, one assumes that the investments to be made are the best possible use of savings to raise the value-added in the economy.Otherwise, one can increase the growth rates by improving the allocation of capital.High-income persons save more than low-income persons.If government taxation and expenditure policies take resources away from the rich and give it to the poor, saving and investment will be reduced and the growth rate of the economy will be reduced.The greater the income inequality, the greater the saving and hence the investment.All economists in Bangladesh constantly counsel the government that the overall levels of investment must be increased to achieve more rapid growth.Twist and turn as one tries, there is no escape from this argument. One can never say that there should be less investment!There are two counterarguments: one is that the government can tax the rich and invest the funds.It does not work as government investments largely have very low returns so a higher growth rate is not achieved.The second argument is that the rich shift a lot of resources overseas. This is a much-exaggerated argument.I think there is a clear trade-off and one chooses to slow the growth of the economy at great risk.In the discussions of the way to achieve and maintain rapid growth, there is a dispute over the importance of export-led growth versus dependence on domestic production.The history of the past 50 years is that for a low-income country to enter into sustained economic growth it must increase its exports faster than GDP growth.Bangladesh has followed such a path over most of the past 30 years.However, over the past five years, export growth has dropped below GDP growth.The seventh five-year plan expected export of goods to reach $54 billion in fiscal 2019-20. Without the pandemic, it would have reached $42 billion at an annual growth rate of 6 per cent, which is below the GDP growth rate.The eighth five-year plan will also argue for export growth at a faster rate than GDP growth. Government policy seems to adopt export-led growth.There are constant calls for diversification of exports and all kinds of actions to support the garment sector.In the past five years, there has been very limited success in these objectives.The eighth five-year plan will have to come up with a revitalised programme for export growth; more of the same is unlikely to be successful.Three problems have to be solved to have successful export-led growth.a.b.c. Introduction of new technologies through foreign direct investment.Thailand’s explosive economic growth from 1975 to 1997 arose from establishing an undervalued currency matched with the increase of Japanese FDI bringing the technologies and marketing skills needed for exporting.When I worked in Thailand from 1965-1975 manufactured exports were very limited; exports were all agricultural or mineral [tin].Our efforts to establish the way for large scale exports of manufactured goods were laughed at as ridiculous.But by 1995, more than 90 per cent of exports were manufactured.There are three objectives of a good education system: (a) provide a basic education in numeracy and literacy to enable every citizen to function in a modern industrial economy; (b) provide training in special skills needed in the economy particularly in the higher technology and engineering industries; (c) develop widespread attention to science and mathematics to achieve a truly scientific society.At present, the Bangladesh education system is failing to achieve these three objectives.At present, true literacy rates are much lower than those claimed; education at the primary and lower secondary level are not efficient and successful.There are many brilliant young Bangladeshi who are potential scientists and mathematicians.Every day, we read about the disasters hitting the financial sector. Bangladesh economists and financial sector experts plead for action.It is not necessary to repeat the problems.The objective of the financial sector is to take the savings of people and make them available to entrepreneurs and businesses that will put them to the best use, i.e. invest in projects with the highest returns.China’s economic power is growing far faster than India. China’s economic support for Bangladesh far exceeds India’s which has done remarkably little.The most serious part of this problem is the uncertainty about future relations between India and China. The more conflict there is between the two the more difficult for Bangladesh.There are two real problems over the next decade where China has a key role:The first is the Rohingya issue. The Prime Minister is pushing very hard for the return of the Rohingya to Myanmar.Promises from Myanmar, India, and China fly around but nothing has been achieved to send the Rohingya back.Despite the promises of support reality is that return over the next five years is unlikely to take place.Perhaps a symbolic return of a few thousand but no significant progress for most.The second major problem that has little discussion is the Chinese upstream development of the Jamuna River.This is a problem for both India and Bangladesh, but ultimately much more for Bangladesh.The flow of the Jamuna through India is marginal to most of India’s economy.But for Bangladesh, the future river flows are of immense importance.We are all aware of China’s development of upstream dams on the Mekong River which took place with little concern for the impact on Cambodia and Vietnam.Maintain the current balance between the Chinese and the Indians, but recognise the gap between China and India is rising as India cannot keep up.