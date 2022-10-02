What's new

Fitch: Bangladesh to see rapid development, stabilizing its foreign exchange reserves

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,672
-6
13,301

Fitch: Bangladesh to see rapid development, stabilizing its foreign exchange reserves​

Fitch has again given Bangladesh a "BB-" rating in its most recent evaluation of its creditworthiness

Bigstock Stock Market Or Forex Trading

Bigstock
Tribune Desk
October 1, 2022 9:43 AM

According to Fitch Ratings, a renowned international credit ratings firm, Bangladesh continues to have good growth prospects and a sustainable external debt repayment profile despite the global economic challenges and rising inflationary pressures domestically.

Fitch has again given Bangladesh a "BB-" rating in its most recent evaluation of its creditworthiness. Despite noting that there is commercial or financial flexibility to support the service of financial commitments, the assessment suggests an enhanced sensitivity to default risk.

The South Asian country is attempting to recover from the pandemic's aftereffects while also dealing with the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, which have caused consumer expenditures to soar.

The government increased fuel prices by as much as 50% in response to the war's destabilizing effects on the world energy market. The country's foreign exchange reserves were also put under pressure, which was exacerbated by the depreciation of the taka versus the US dollar.

The pressure on the reserves is projected to decrease in light of policy steps to restrict imports, an increase in fuel price, and increased exchange-rate flexibility, it said. Despite the forex reserves declining 16% to $38.9 billion during an eight-month period during the previous fiscal year, it added.

According to Fitch, the foreign reserves would stabilize in FY23 and average $34 billion, which is sufficient to cover more than four months' worth of import payments.

Additionally, it anticipates a reduction in the current account deficit to 3.0% of GDP in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

Economic growth could drop to 5.0% in FY23 due to temporary measures taken to control imports and reduce electricity usage.

However, if these restrictions are relaxed and commodity prices are stabilized, it anticipates growth to increase to 6.4%.

www.dhakatribune.com

Fitch: Bangladesh to see rapid development, stabilizing its foreign exchange reserves

Fitch has again given Bangladesh a "BB-" rating in its most recent evaluation of its creditworthiness
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s rating from stable to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
maithil
M
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Fitch forecasts 7pc GDP growth.
Replies
3
Views
680
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
The UK has far less forex reserve than Bangladesh
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Bilal9
IMF loan to stabilize Bangladesh reserves, dollar market: Experts
Replies
1
Views
297
mb444
mb444
Imran Khan
Bangladesh central bank chief says depleting forex reserves are no cause for concern
Replies
0
Views
331
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom