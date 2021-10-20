What's new

Fiston Ngoy: Suspect of rape on Philadelphia train is illegal Congolese immigrant

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,927
24
17,675
Country
United States
Location
United States
usmail24.com

Fiston Ngoy: Suspect of rape on Philadelphia train is illegal Congolese immigrant • USMAIL24

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was illegally in the US when he was accused of raping a woman on a train in Philadelphia.The man accused of raping a stranger on a Philadelphia subway crowded with bystanders standing and watching is a Congolese citizen illegally present in the US, according to a new report...
usmail24.com usmail24.com
Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 11.21.15 PM.jpg


Fiston Ngoy, 35, was illegally in the US when he was accused of raping a woman on a train in Philadelphia.The man accused of raping a stranger on a Philadelphia subway crowded with bystanders standing and watching is a Congolese citizen illegally present in the US, according to a new report.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in Wednesday’s horrific attack aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the Upper Darby suburb.

Ngoy entered the US on a student visa in 2012, but stayed there after the visa ended in 2015, and was protected from deportation by the immigration system despite multiple convictions, according to Fox News.

Court records show that Ngoy has had multiple arrests and two felony convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.

He pleaded guilty to the 2017 sexual assault charge in Washington DC and was sentenced to 120 days in prison, then placed in immigration detention in January 2018.

Ngoy was never deported, however, as an immigration judge granted him a “withholding from removal” in March 2019 after an appeals committee found that his sex offense was not a “serious crime” making him eligible for removal.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,075
-1
1,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
Ngoy was never deported, however, as an immigration judge granted him a “withholding from removal” in March 2019 after an appeals committee found that his sex offense was not a “serious crime” making him eligible for removal.
Click to expand...
WTF, some of these judges are on crack.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
508
0
826
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In UK they deport immigrants even on shop lifting. That doesn't decrease the overall crime rate.
Now that Dinald Trump and his white supremacist gang making news due to capitol Hill attack and new court proceeding, diverting public anger towards someone Mon white and foreign was necessary, and then this happens b🤔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom