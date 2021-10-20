Fiston Ngoy: Suspect of rape on Philadelphia train is illegal Congolese immigrant • USMAIL24 Fiston Ngoy, 35, was illegally in the US when he was accused of raping a woman on a train in Philadelphia.The man accused of raping a stranger on a Philadelphia subway crowded with bystanders standing and watching is a Congolese citizen illegally present in the US, according to a new report...

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was illegally in the US when he was accused of raping a woman on a train in Philadelphia.The man accused of raping a stranger on a Philadelphia subway crowded with bystanders standing and watching is a Congolese citizen illegally present in the US, according to a new report.Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in Wednesday’s horrific attack aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the Upper Darby suburb.Ngoy entered the US on a student visa in 2012, but stayed there after the visa ended in 2015, and was protected from deportation by the immigration system despite multiple convictions, according to Fox News.Court records show that Ngoy has had multiple arrests and two felony convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.He pleaded guilty to the 2017 sexual assault charge in Washington DC and was sentenced to 120 days in prison, then placed in immigration detention in January 2018.Ngoy was never deported, however, as an immigration judge granted him a “withholding from removal” in March 2019 after an appeals committee found that his sex offense was not a “serious crime” making him eligible for removal.