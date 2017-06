Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, causing fissures in the powerful Gulf consortium ostensibly for its alleged support to terrorism. Egypt has also accused Qatar of espousing anti-Egyptian forces and have ended diplomatic relations with Doha.Today, the Saudi state news agency SPA alleged that Qatar “embraces multiple terrorists and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly.”The Saudi-led coalition rusticated Qatar from military operations in Yemen. The coalition’s statement accused Doha of supporting the Al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups.Saudi Arabia also closed the border and halted air and sea traffic with Qatar, urging “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.Read more: Anti-Qatar media campaign in the Gulf: Cracks in the Islamic Military Alliance

The Saudi Press Agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies “and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and international companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security.”Bahrain also accused Doha of meddling in its internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday to the effect.“Based on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue to destabilize the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to interfere in its affairs, to continue the escalation and incitement of the media, and supporting armed terrorist activities, and financing groups associated with Iran to subvert and spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and the principles of international law without regard to values, law, morals, consideration of the principles of good neighborliness, or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations, and the denial of all previous commitments.” The statement said.Qatari diplomats had 48 hours to leave the kingdom, and airspace and ports between the countries would be closed within 24 hours of Bahrain’s announcement, the statement further added.UAE broke diplomatic ties citing Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties.” It has banned Qatari nationals from entering the Emirates and has given two weeks for those already present to leave.Egypt also broke off ties with the tiny Gulf state. It has closed all its seaports and airspace to Qatari vessels and planes, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.