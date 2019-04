Fisherman beaten to death in Indian jail laid to rest

KARACHI: “He is missing both his eyes, his skull is open with the brain gone, his kidneys, too, have been taken out but yes, he is our father. We can still say this much about this shell of a corpse handed over to us,” cried Sakina, the eldest daughter of Noor-ul-Amin, the octogenarian Pakistani fisherman whose remains were handed over at the Wagah border in Lahore a couple days ago after his death in an Indian jail where he was doing time for mistakenly having crossed over to Indian waters during a fishing expedition two years ago.

Amin’s remains took another two days to reach Karachi and his home here in Ali Akbar Shah Goth of Ibrahim Hyderi where he was buried on Friday. At his funeral, his three heartbroken daughters — Sakina, Parveen and Halima — sat huddled on one side of the hard cement floor of their father’s little rented home with their aged mother Hamida Bibi, who was in no condition to talk.