Sanghar is a city in Sanghar District, Sindh, Pakistan. Sanghar is the headquarters of Sanghar District and Sanghar Taluka. It is an agricultural town situated approximately 265 km from Karachi city. It has road links with Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur and other major cities of Sindh.Nawabshah is a city and headquarters of the Shaheed Benazirabad District of Sindh province, Pakistan. It is the 27th largest city in Pakistan.