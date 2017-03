Fiscal Reforms Will Save Saudi Arabia Billions By 2020

2030 Reforms: Human Capital Drives Prosperity

Saudi Arabia's Full Statement to Bloomberg on Its 2017 Agenda

Senior source in economic council responds to questions

Discusses Aramco IPO, government efforts to cushion slowdown

Busy Agenda

Taking Action

Austerity Buffer

Growth Risk

Increasing government spending in 2017 in comparison to 2016.

Increasing the paid capital of Saudi Industrial Development Fund from 34 billion riyals to 59 billion riyals during 2017 in order to finance the private sector to stimulate economic growth and sustainable economic diversity.

Easing some of the regulatory restrictions (exporting as an example) in order to give private companies a chance to enter larger markets.

Establishing the National Center for Allocation to increase private sector contribution to the economy through the National Transformation Program and through state-owned enterprise’s privatization. In 2017, there will be privatizations of four opportunities for the private sector.

The prior announcement and gradualism of reforms will grant private sector adequate chance to invest and increase efficiency.

Launching the Citizen Account Program to minimize the impact of reforms on citizens and their in-home consumption.

Supporting main industrial sectors through loans and programs of increasing efficiency in energy consumption.

Paying the delayed full dues in 2016 to the private sector.

Increasing the transparency significantly in terms of financial reforms, the public finances of the state and the mechanism of dues payment for the private sector.

Improving export-financing capabilities in the Kingdom by increasing the size of existing programs to provide export companies with necessary funding.

Developing new economic sectors, such as the mining, logistics and entertainment sectors.

We believe that the enhancement of the economic efficiency will be the main key to raise the profitability of the private sector and promote the level of salaries, which will increase the attractiveness of the private sector to the Saudis and employment. Consequently, this step will support the domestic consumption and investment because of keeping money in the Kingdom. In addition, one of the most important goals that we seek to achieve is to diversify the national economy to support sustainable economic growth, which is based on productivity."

Launching the fund of funds by the Public Investment Fund, to invest in Venture Capital Funds and strengthening small and medium enterprises growth.

The local and international private sector is an important partner in the achievement of the vision, and is expected to adapt generally with the economic and financial measures and reforms, especially in the presence of incentive programs that increase efficiency and productivity. Saudi Arabia suffers from economic distortions due to the abundance of low-cost expats, which have encouraged the private sector to employ these workers, rather than investing in increasing the efficiency through using advanced technology.

Aramco IPO