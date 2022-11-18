What's new

First Wars of Scottish Independence

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,861
24
23,382
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Battle of Dunbar, 1296 ⚔️ First War of Scottish Independence (Part 1)


William Wallace at the Battle of Stirling Bridge, 1297 ⚔️ First War of Scottish Independence Part 2


Battle of Falkirk, 1298 - William Wallace's Last Stand - First War of Scottish Independence, Part 3

Sources:
• Stirling Bridge & Falkirk 1297-98 (Pete Armstrong). ISBN: 978-1-84176-510-5
• Robert the Bruce, King of Scots (Ronald McNair Scott). ISBN: 978-1-78211-177-1
• A Great and Terrible King: Edward I and the Forging of Britain (Marc Morris). ISBN: 978-0-091-79684-6
• The Hammer of the Scots: Edward I and the Scottish Wars of Independence (David Santiuste). ISBN: 978-1-78159-012-6
• Edward I (Michael Prestwich). ISBN: 978-0-300-07157-3
• William Wallace: Brave Heart (James MacKay). ISBN: 9781780574288
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
1857 – Cry for Freedom : The Kharal of Jhamra
Replies
6
Views
436
War Historian
War Historian
U
Scottish leader promises to hold ‘legal’ independence vote
Replies
5
Views
418
SD 10
SD 10
F-22Raptor
Exclusive: Russia's Air War in Ukraine is a Total Failure, New Data Show
Replies
4
Views
576
jhungary
jhungary
F-22Raptor
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
Replies
1
Views
367
Menthol
Menthol
DF41
More of the background of Japan & Taiwan & Okinawa
Replies
0
Views
235
DF41
DF41

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom