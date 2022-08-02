First Vulcan Flight Engine [BE-4] Arrives For Acceptance Test

First Vulcan Flight Engine Arrives For Acceptance Test | Aviation Week Network The first of two Blue Origin BE-4 engines earmarked for the debut flight of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket arrived at the manufacturer’s West Texas facility on July 31 for acceptance testing.

The first BE-4 flight engine shipped out from Blue Origin's Kent, Washington, facility on July 30.Credit: ULA/Blue OriginCAPE CANAVERAL—The first of two Blue Origin BE-4 engines earmarked for the debut flight of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket arrived at the manufacturer’s West Texas facility on July 31 for acceptance testing.