First Vulcan Flight Engine [BE-4] Arrives For Acceptance Test

First Vulcan Flight Engine Arrives For Acceptance Test | Aviation Week Network

The first of two Blue Origin BE-4 engines earmarked for the debut flight of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket arrived at the manufacturer’s West Texas facility on July 31 for acceptance testing.
The first BE-4 flight engine shipped out from Blue Origin's Kent, Washington, facility on July 30.
Credit: ULA/Blue Origin

CAPE CANAVERAL—The first of two Blue Origin BE-4 engines earmarked for the debut flight of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket arrived at the manufacturer’s West Texas facility on July 31 for acceptance testing.
 

