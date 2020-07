Syed Irfan Raza

Updated July 07, 2020



PM Imran Khan speaks to WHO director general in a video conference. — Screengrab PID Twitter



ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards making Pakistan self-reliant in production of medical equipment, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the country’s first indigenous ventilators’ manufacturing facility on Monday.



Separately, the prime minister in a video conference with the director general of World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the matter of coronavirus-related travel restrictions on Pakistan and sought his cooperation in withdrawal of those curbs.



“It is a landmark achievement for the country and I congratulate the entire team,” Mr Khan said after inaugurating the ventilators factory at the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.







He said the government’s focus would now be on reforming the health sector. “Our approach in response to the pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged and now our focus will be on comprehensive health reforms.”





