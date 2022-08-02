What's new

First US Pakistani for Congress

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,979
-6
3,948
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First US Pakistani for Congress | Great American Dream | From a Punjabi Village to Washington


More Pakistanis in Congress can influence US domestic and foreign policy in a way that would help their domestic constituency as well as Pakistan. Dr Asif Mahmood, Pakistani American, is running for US Congress from California. He is one of the top races in the country that the Democratic party has identified as a potential Red to Blue seat. This is the first time a Pakistani has reached this far in the US corridors of Power. He talks with Najma Minhas, Editor Global Village Space Magazine & explains why the Pakistani community has not been politically active, what it needs to do to break into the US political system and the benefits for future generations.

Introduction: 00:00
Journey from Pakistan to USA: 00:45
What inspired you to join politics: 02:36
Why so few Pakistani Americans in US politics: 06:15
Pakistanis not integrating into mainstream society: 07:13
Pakistani community not working as a team to get results: 10:00
How many Pakistanis in your district: 10:40
What drove your initial record funding: 12:47
Role of Roe vs Wade in elections: 16:06
What is the Red to Blue program: 16:58
What are the general issues the Pakistani community face: 18:39
Improving relations between Pakistan and USA: 23:05
How can Pakistai community help: 24:20

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,333
55
36,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
@VCheng I shouldn't comment much on the US's domestic politics but do you think that the Republican supporters would have backed a brown Muslim man like him?
Click to expand...

Of course. All politics is local, as is often said, and skin color or religion take a backseat to the local politics of just about every district.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Insight into Pakistan’s Relationship with China, U.S., and Russia ft. Mushahid Hussain
Replies
3
Views
516
ghazi52
ghazi52
_NOBODY_
The future of US-Pakistan relations Ft. Mr. Cameron Munter
Replies
9
Views
1K
cloud4000
cloud4000
_NOBODY_
Exit from FATF is not end of Indian Lawfare against Pakistan | International Law expert explains
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Chat SAMOSA
C
_NOBODY_
A Conversation on Pakistan’s Economy, Atif Mian, Princeton University
2
Replies
15
Views
613
KediKesenFare3
KediKesenFare3
_NOBODY_
Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO
2
Replies
22
Views
805
firohot4321
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom