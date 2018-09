First Two War Martyrs of Pakistan Air Force - 7th September (Air-Force Day 2018)

The Lionized Battle Of Sixty-Five & Pakistan Air Defence ​

The bugle of war had been blown up and forces confronted each other & got into viral action. Pakistan Air Force had been regarded with dread upon rival force. It was the day two of war and PAF had been facing the air lightning directly upon the Grand Trunk Road and replying them with Sabre F-86s, which were deployed from the squadron-19. Three days after on 6th of September, Indian armed forces had been fend off nip in the bud from cruising the very end of defence right before the city, Lahore. The BRB Canal was the forefront target to hit by India's fifteen Infantry Div. PAF tactically attacked the division with Sabres and other sections down in the GT Road. That sudden attack muddled up the Indian force and eventually, taken advantage, PAF's tenth division got into forefront positions, which lead India to let its hope of untroubled victory went into heaps of awe.

Moreover, on 7th September, PAF did not let India get a sigh of relief. Successful missions to be listed are; In Sargodha, Attacks on Kalaikunda. This was handled by Squadron-19 from Dhaka which was equipped with Sabre F-86's, The 19 Squadron successfully devastated multiple Canberra which was modelled up on the tarmac. Later on the raid upon Pathankot, IAF's MIG-21s, several Folland Gnats, and Mysteres were halted on guard.

The PAF warriors were the only reason behind that successful backlash right on the time. When we talk about PAF contribution in 65, no one would forget the legendary pilot SQR LDR Sarfraz Rafiqui; The OC of Squadron-05, who stood out as a second to none warrior of all time. In order to stop Indian onslaught at September 06, Rafiqui's Pilots got vigorously engaged in Ground sorties. Later on, at MT 1300, the order for the pre-planned strike had been initiated among troops. For TOT 1705, Sir MM Alam & SQR LDR Rafiqui had been ordered to attack Adampur and Halwara, respectively with their Sabre F-86s right from Sargodha & from Peshawar. Pathankot stroked by SQR LDR Sajad Haider with F-86s & escorted other two. All these threesomes got engaged in preparing a magnanimous strike.

After some time, SQR LDR Rafiqui realized that Sabres got shorted to be attacked upon Halwara. He tried calling Flight Lieutenant Cecil Chaudhary and others but came to know, there is no ready aircraft left for the strike. At the same time, Sir M M Alam's Aircraft was also not ready for the strike. All that mess, but heroically SQR LDR Sajjad Haider struck Pathankot and left everyone in awe of wonder & devastated the target with his utmost capabilities.

Alam's formation for the strike was ready right before Rafiqui's one. Later, Rafiqui got grips with aircraft at 1715 Hours, He was feeling sad inside about other young pilots as he knew the mission is lethal. Yunus was blessed with a baby boy in the week before the war had been started and Cecil; who got married some weeks ago. With all his heavy heart, he wished them luck and tapped their mighty shoulders. He boarded his aircraft and ordered The Pilot Saleem to abort the mission, as He; taxy at the Gen No 04.





The bravery and stout-heartedness Of Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafique had been conceded by IAF Itself. P Singh & Ravi Rikhaye Wrote in their book; Fizaya: Psyche of the Pakistan Air Force On Page-39 :

"It was on September 6 that PAF lost Squadron Leader Rafique over Halwara when his guns jammed as he attempted to protect one of his flight in trouble when the PAF Sabres were bounced by IAF Hunters. He was given Pakistan's highest leadership award, the Hilal-e-Jurat, also awarded to the PAF's chief, Air Marshal Nur Khan. One Hunter was credited to him. Later, the PAF base at Shorkot Road was named after him, a fitting tribute to a brave and dedicated young Pakistani."

For India, utter sufferings of being shot down in front of their own armoury at their very own base were extreme reprobation & disesteem and it shackled their confidence to smithereens. The PAF would always write their first two Shaheeds, Rafiqui & Yunus in Golden words of history. Martyr Yunus Hussain’s Wife, brought up her sons Sajjad & Fawad And Both Are serving on high ranks in PAF. PAF has made a trust on the name of SQR LDR Sarfraz Rafiqui, which serves for the needy ones, orphans and widows. Moreover, to revive the spirits of 65, PAF Base Shorkot is named after Rafiqui’s bravery & Courageousness.



