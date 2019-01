Call it a diplomatic thaw or a baby step towards that side, Pakistan has not only permitted its Jewish citizen to travel to Israel but also encouraged him to publicise this permission, less than three months after the reported arrival of Israeli plane in Islamabad.

Fishel Khalid, 31, will be the first Pakistani in public knowledge as he had been permitted to travel to Israel.

Fishel applied for permission through an app of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct 28, three days after an Israeli journalist tweeted about a plane flown from Tel Aviv landed in Islamabad which the government had vehemently denied.

How will he travel on Pakistan passport? It is specifically mentioned that the holder of this document can use for travel everywhere in the world except Israel.