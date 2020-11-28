What's new

First time in my life, I have watched something Pakistani, and I loved it!

I hate daily shops on TV , especially Indians. But one of my online Pakistani friends suggested me to watch a Pakistani Drama. I started to watch it with my lazy mind, and in no time, it has become my habit. I must accept this is a masterpiece of TV industry.
I use to work in a creative field, so I have seen it from different prospective too, and it amazed me. The direction, writing, screen play... But only make artists need to be more creative.
The drama name is "Khuda aur Mohhabat"
