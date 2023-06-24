What's new

First time in history Traitors going to have their own flaq

In history first time treason will have its own flag way. Like rainbow 🌈 flag like many groups and countries have their own
Screenshot_20230624-202517_Samsung Internet.jpg
flags but first time in history we going to have flag which will represent traitors.
People used to remember them with different name like mir jafer mir sadiq I mean in history so many people betrayed their people for small gains. History name and shame them and remember them with different names. those people who betrayed their country and make their countries slaves in enemy hands but they did not had flaq but first time in pakistan. pakistan establishment made a party of people who betrayed imran khan. a general betrayed his prime minister. they made party of all traitors got into party then pakistan establishment gave them a flaq. that flag will give us reminder of great treason. When people will see the flaq it will remind us mir jafers and mir bajwas.
Even i am sad to see green color and moon and star which represents great ottomans power. But this flag going to be sign of treason. A sign of backstabbing. A sign of selling mother land. A sign of real shame for people of Pakistan.
 
