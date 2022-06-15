What's new

First Time Ever: Elected Punjab Provincial Assembly Would Work Under Secretary of Law.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
821
0
1,335
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Governor of Punjab, Malik Ahmad Khan has issued three ordinances over past 24 hours. One of these Ordinance asked Punjab Assembly secretariat to take direction from Secretary of Law Ministry as to when an assembly session can be called & how an assembly session can be notified or de-notified. Speaker of Punjab Assembly is not allowed to call in or cancel an assembly session.

Governor also debarred Punjab Assembly from calling civilian bureaucrats to appear in provisional assembly. These PDM clowns are making mockery of every law in the land.
This is just too bizzare to write about., you may want to watch this short video:


 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,078
10
29,389
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Crimson Blue said:
Governor of Punjab, Malik Ahmad Khan has issued three ordinances over past 24 hours. One of these Ordinance asked Punjab Assembly secretariat to take direction from Secretary of Law Ministry as to when an assembly session can be called & how an assembly session can be notified or de-notified. Speaker of Punjab Assembly is not allowed to call in or cancel an assembly session.

Governor also debarred Punjab Assembly from calling civilian bureaucrats to appear in provisional assembly. These PDM clowns are making mockery of every law in the land.
This is just too bizzare to write about., you may want to watch this short video:


Click to expand...
Where is Patwari Haramkhor Lohar High Court now?
 
A

Adnan12333

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
263
-2
392
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
89C29302-47F0-4272-81A5-119B12E08FD2.jpeg
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,785
2
5,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Basically under isi.
And shehbaz himself gave away this right of appointing secretaries to the men in shadows to win their hearts.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Budget session begins in Punjab Assembly as parallel one set to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal
2
Replies
28
Views
239
maithil
M
Salza
Now Punjab Assembly official reportedly arrested ahead of today's session - PMLN panicking big time
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
Olympus81
O
HAIDER
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM
Replies
0
Views
229
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
No-trust motion against Parvez Elahi dismissed
2
Replies
16
Views
428
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
ECP stays notification of new MPAs on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats
Replies
0
Views
129
Sal12
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom