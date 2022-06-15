First Time Ever: Elected Punjab Provincial Assembly Would Work Under Secretary of Law.

Governor of Punjab, Malik Ahmad Khan has issued three ordinances over past 24 hours. One of these Ordinance asked Punjab Assembly secretariat to take direction from Secretary of Law Ministry as to when an assembly session can be called & how an assembly session can be notified or de-notified. Speaker of Punjab Assembly is not allowed to call in or cancel an assembly session.



Governor also debarred Punjab Assembly from calling civilian bureaucrats to appear in provisional assembly. These PDM clowns are making mockery of every law in the land.

This is just too bizzare to write about., you may want to watch this short video: