First SpaceX Moon Launch To Bring Korea's Lunar Orbiter Into Space

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 28,515
- 26
- Country
-
- Location
-
First SpaceX Moon Launch To Bring Korea's Lunar Orbiter
Here's what you need to know about KPLO.
www.techtimes.com
The first SpaceX moon launch now has a final schedule. This upcoming out-of-this-world mission will send the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) into Earth's natural satellite orbit.
This is not the first time the independent space agency has tried to send a payload into the moon's orbit. In 2019, SpaceX allowed Israel's Beresheet Moon lander to be a rideshare payload.
However, some issues affected the lunar spacecraft, which led to its failed landing on the heavenly body. Although this is the case, the Beresheet Moon lander still entered a stable orbit around the natural satellite before the landing became unsuccessful.
First SpaceX Moon Launch To Bring Korea's Lunar OrbiterAccording to Teslarati's latest report, the upcoming SpaceX moon launch is set to happen on Aug. 4 at exactly 7:08 p.m. ET.
The independent space company will use its advanced Falcon 9 rocket to deliver South Korea's moon orbiter.
If things go well, SpaceX's moon launch will allow the Asian country to join other nations that already have their own rockets orbiting other planetary bodies.
"Targeting Thursday, August 4 at 7:08 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of KPLO to a ballistic lunar transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida," said SpaceX via its official Twitter announcement post.
On the other hand, the moon launch for KPLO will be different from the previous Beresheet Moon lander's mission.
Instead of being a rideshare payload, South Korea entered a deal with SpaceX that will allow its lunar orbiter to be the only payload in the upcoming space launch.
What is the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter?Space.Com reported that KPLO, also called "Danuri," is the first exploratory space mission of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) that is beyond the orbit of Earth.
It is expected to reach the moon around December. But, before that happens, the 678 kilograms orbiter needs to complete numerous trajectory correction burns to enter the desired orbital position.
If you want to learn more details about this new lunar spacecraft, you can visit this link.
Recently, SpaceX's Starlink design adjustment has been confirmed to reduce the satellite's brightness.
On the other hand, SpaceX's Dragon Capsule will soon have a new competitor as a European startup works on its own recyclable rocket.
For more news updates about SpaceX and its upcoming launches, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.