First Snowfall of the Season at My American Home!

This is just a casual post. Thought to share to maybe lighten up the mood here some. Showing the first snowfall of the season which is happening today. Already about 3-3.5 inches of snow has fallen here and that's enough for those of us who live in the American Deep South. So far this year, the temp has fallen to as low as 23 F / -5 C, but I have seen as low as 4 F many years ago.
Surrounded by literally hundreds of acres of woodlands and hardly any neighbors, life is peaceful. It can get boring working from home. Sometimes I miss city life but city trips can be made every now and then. Pics show our little house in both sunny and snowy days. A 'Frog Pond' in the backyard which was frozen a few days ago--and certainly frozen again and covered with snow right now. It is great joy to sit in the sun and it is great joy to walk in the snow. The first sign of spring is usually wild daffodils blooming sometime in February. I know when summer has arrived when tiny frogs appear on the rim of the Frog Pond. Distinct sign of the Fall are the yellowing leaves on our fruit trees like peach, apple, apricot, plum, and pear. Winter starts when all the oak trees have their leaves completely fallen. I walk up and down our very long, shaded driveway every season and watch various trees changing their colors as required by Mother Nature. Snakes start appearing in April--but they are almost always harmless and I often just walk past them. I used to kill them and on one day alone some years ago I had killed four of them--I still regret that. So last year I just used jet from a garden hose to make one go away from the front of the house. My company is plenty of raccoons, squirrels, crows, and several kinds of birds. Also there are plenty of deer who take advantage of the safe environment near the house. But recently coyotes have been coming closer and closer to the house and their pack'showling can be scary. Then there are more elusive foxes around; I have seen only 2-3 of them. Black bear sightings are also increasing, as the wild-life habitat is shrinking; one was spotted barely a mile from our house some months ago. They are generally afraid of people and go away but a sow with her cubs can be dangerous.
@Hamartia Antidote : You like country life, so might find it interesting.
