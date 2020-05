First remove the log from your own eye



Many of the benefits and problems attributed to globalization are, in fact, the result of either good or bad domestic policies.

the United States has turned over much of its economy to a few large politically-connected financial companies and more and more of the economy has been taken over by monopolistic or oligopolistic firms.

For example, Amazon lost money for over 20 years. It did not pay corporate income taxes during that time. (And it also did not pay state sales taxes for many years.) No local store could compete with that.

It is not surprising that the Boeing 737-Max fiasco happened at a time when the company did not have a single engineer on its board of directors.

which is a legal form of corruption

Do you think a politician that gets huge campaign contributions from a company will vote against that company's interests?

And the unqualified family members of many politicians are getting rich working for companies that are dependent on the government. No wonder it is so hard to implement productive reforms.

It's a lot easier to blame someone else than to reform this corrupt and inefficient system.

Many of the poorest countries around the world did not see gains from globalization.

According to Bertelsmann's calculations, over the past 30 years, globalization caused an increase in China's annual GDP per person of roughly $250.